Changing CM won’t undo state govt’s failures of 10 years: Kumari Selja

Kurukshetra, March 24

AICC general secretary and former minister Kumari Selja today criticised the BJP-led state government and said by changing the Chief Minister, the report card of last 10 years would not get altered. She was in Kurukshetra to hold a workers’ meeting in support of INDIA bloc and AAP candidate Sushil Gupta.

Selja said: “The BJP has changed its Chief Minister but not its intentions and policies, the situation remains the same as before. Unemployment is at its peak and youngsters are forced to go abroad for job opportunities. During the tenure of this government, drug addiction, crime and corruption have increased.”

The Congress leader added: “Changing the CM ahead of the Lok Sabha polls suggests that it was not a political decision taken by the BJP. By changing the old face, the BJP has accepted that there were deficiencies and the government had failed to perform.”

She condemned police action against AAP activists during a protest in Kurukshetra and said there was a need to work together and save democracy.

She said: “Such a government has no right to remain in power. We took out a yatra in Haryana recently and got an overwhelming response from people. All sections of society came forward and participated in it. The troubled people have made up their mind to teach the BJP a lesson in elections.”

“People of Haryana will seek answers from the BJP for its wrong policies. By changing the face, the report card of last 10 years will not get changed,” she said.

The former minister added: “The Congress will work with full dedication and make Sushil Gupta win the election from Kurukshetra. Candidates of INDIA bloc will win all 10 seats in Haryana. We have full faith in democracy, in the policies of the Congress and in our leadership.”

AAP candidate Sushil Gupta, Congress leader Ram Kishan Gujjar and several other leaders and workers of both parties were present on the occasion.

