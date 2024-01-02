Chaos at station as passengers stop train

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 1

Passengers going to Khatu Shyam on the day of New Year created a ruckus at the Gurugram railway station on Sunday night. They reportedly got upset when passengers sitting in the train did not open doors due to overcrowding and sat on the track, stopping the train for about 30 minutes. Later, the railway station administration and railway police reached the spot and pacified the protesters. Besides, some reports stated that angry passengers pelted stones at the train, but the railway police denied the allegation. “They were pacified and the train departed at 8.40 pm,” said Inspector Sheotaj Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, Gurugram.

