Chaos prevails on roads in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 5

As many as 29,884 candidates appeared for the CET in two shifts at 48 centres on Saturday in the district. Traffic chaos prevailed on the roads of the city as candidates came from other districts here. The traffic was moving at a snail’s pace in the city during the start and completion time of the exams. Although the state government had provided a pick-and-drop facility to the candidates, the number of candidates was more and several had to board the rooftop of buses, which was risky.

The exams passed off peacefully and no case of cheating was reported across the district, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said 14,829 candidates out of 21,840 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 7,011 remained absent. Similarly, in the second shift, 15,055 candidates appeared for the exams out of total 21,840 and 6,785 remained absent.

Flying squads kept checking the centres to ensure cheating-free exams, he added.

The SP said the exams would also be conducted on Sunday in two shifts. One sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector, eight male constables, and two female constables would be on duty at each centre, he added.