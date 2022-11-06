Chaos prevails on roads in Karnal

Karnal, November 5
As many as 29,884 candidates appeared for the CET in two shifts at 48 centres on Saturday in the district. Traffic chaos prevailed on the roads of the city as candidates came from other districts here. The traffic was moving at a snail’s pace in the city during the start and completion time of the exams. Although the state government had provided a pick-and-drop facility to the candidates, the number of candidates was more and several had to board the rooftop of buses, which was risky.
The exams passed off peacefully and no case of cheating was reported across the district, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.
Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said 14,829 candidates out of 21,840 candidates appeared in the first shift, while 7,011 remained absent. Similarly, in the second shift, 15,055 candidates appeared for the exams out of total 21,840 and 6,785 remained absent.
Flying squads kept checking the centres to ensure cheating-free exams, he added.
The SP said the exams would also be conducted on Sunday in two shifts. One sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector, eight male constables, and two female constables would be on duty at each centre, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...