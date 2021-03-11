Chaos reigns as Ahirs block expressway

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 15

Ruckus and chaos reigned today as “Adhikar Yatra”(protest march) by the Ahirs blocked the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for several hours. There were reports of window panes of car of a woman driver being broken. An FIR was registered in this regard.

According to the police, the woman driver was driving an I20 towards the DLF, Phase 3, when the protesters blocked her on service lane of Rajiv Chowk. She requested them to let her go, but they didn’t listen and her window panes were broken. There were reports of a man also being thrashed in Shivaji Nagar, but no official report has been filed so far. The rally which started from Kherki Daula had hundreds of people. Though the police had ordered diversions, but protesters took over almost the entire expressway. “We have been sitting on dharna for the past 90 days, but nobody listens to us, so we have thus organised this Adhikaar Yatra,” said Captain Yadhuveer, one of the protesters.“There were congestions as many protesters did not stick to the allotted route, but we managed to keep things going,” said Ravinder Tomar, DCP, Traffic.