Charges framed against six of seven accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 10

A local court has framed charges against six of the seven accused in the case of former model and slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s ex-girlfriend Divya Pahuja’s murder.

One had turned approver Key accused Abhijeet Singh has been charged with murder, crimin al conspiracy, hiding evidence and illegal possession of arms.

al conspiracy, hiding evidence and illegal possession of arms. His bodyguard Pravesh has been charged under the Arms Act for ‘providing’ the murder weapon.

Hemraj, Om Prakash, Balraj and Ravi Banga were charged for criminal conspiracy and the destruction of evidence.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty and opted for trial.

Megha had turned as approver in the case, so charges were not framed against her.

The hearing of this case is going on in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Virendra Malik. The court has fixed July 20 as the next date for hearing.

According to the police, the court has framed charges against the main accused and hotel owner Abhijeet Singh for murder, criminal conspiracy, hiding evidence and illegal possession of arms.

Abhijeet’s bodyguard Pravesh has been charged under the Arms Act as he had given the weapon, which was allegedly used to kill Divya, to Abhijeet.

Four other accused — Hemraj, Om Prakash, Balraj and Ravi Banga — were charged for criminal conspiracy and the destruction of evidence. All the accused have pleaded not guilty and opted for trial.

Seventh accused Megha, Abhijeet’s girlfriend, turned as approver in the case, so charges were not framed against her. She will also appear before the court on July 20.

Earlier on May 30, the court had rejected bail plea of Megha, who was arrested for allegedly hiding Abhijeet’s weapon.

On the night of January 2 this year, former model Divya Pahuja was shot dead by Abhijeet in a fit of anger in his own hospitality unit, Hotel City Point.

It was revealed that Abhijeet and Divya were in a relationship and knew each other for a long time. Divya had some objectionable pictures of Abhijeet and had refused to delete these. After committing the murder, Abhijeet Singh, along with two of his hotel employees, threw Divya’s body in a canal. Her body was recovered from a canal near Tohana in Fatehabad, 11 days after her murder.

On the complaint of the deceased’s sister, Naina Pahuja, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (hiding the evidence) of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector 14 police station.

Abhijeet, Hemraj and Om Prakash were arrested on January 3 and soon after, Megha was arrested. On January 11, Balraj was nabbed from Kolkata, Ravi from Jaipur and then Pravesh. The police had presented a challan in the court on April 1.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram