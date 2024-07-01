Chargesheet against employee for ‘depriving’ applicant of benefits

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 30

The District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department has submitted chargesheet against an employee for allegedly depriving an applicant of benefits under the “Apki Beti, Hamari Beti” scheme.

The chargesheet was submitted following the directions of Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha.

‘Apki Beti, Hamari Beti’ scheme The “Apki Beti, Hamari Beti” scheme is an initiative of the state government which aims at improving the gender ratio and promoting the education and health of girls in the state.

Under this initiative, a sum of Rs 21,000 is invested in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for the first girl child of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and the second girl child of any family. From August 24, 2015, the scheme also included the third girl child born in families of any caste. The fund matures when the girl child turns 18, providing her with financial support to aid her education and health.

Sudha, while chairing the District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) meeting here on Wednesday, directed officials to chargesheet Jai Bhagwan, an employee of the department, presently posted in Yamunanagar. He allegedly did not handle the case under the scheme properly due to which the applicant could not get benefits.

“Soon after the issue came to our notice in April this year through CM window, we conducted an inquiry and found lapses on part of Jai Bhagwan, after which we submitted the report. After the directions of the minister, we have prepared the chargesheet and submitted it to the higher authorities for further action,” said Raj Bala Mor, Women and Child Development Project Officer, Nilokheri who is holding additional charge of the District Programme Officer, Karnal.

The issue was raised at the committee meeting in which complainant Balwinder Singh said the employee had failed to process his application which he had filed in both offline and online mode on January 15, 2018, and March 30, 2021, respectively. Balwinder further alleged that he was forced to run from pillar to post to get the certificate of the scheme, to get the benefits. The inquiry said that Balwinder’s application was not pursued by the employee which was filed on January 15, 2018, through the auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM). Similarly, the online application was rejected due to the absence of the ANM’s signature.

