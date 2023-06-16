Chargesheet eight doctors, says Health DG

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 15

The Director-General Health, Haryana, has recommended to chargesheet eight doctors for allegedly prescribing medicines outside the Kaithal Civil Hospital.

The DG has asked Civil Surgeon to initiate the process against Dr RD Chawla, D. Sonali Dhillon, Dr Davinder Singh, Dr RP Goel, Dr Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Dr Meenakshi Goel, Dr Divya Singh and Dr Rajiv Mittal so that further action could be initiated in the matter, said the order, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

As per the officials, the action was initiated based on an inquiry conducted on the order of the then ACS of the department Rajiv Arora.

Arora had visited the Civil Hospital more than a year ago. During his visit, the issue of prescribing medicines from outside was also raised by people, after which he ordered an inquiry, said an official.