Chargesheet in Junaid case names 30 cow vigilantes, including Monu

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 19

The Rajasthan Police have named 30 cow vigilantes as accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case in a chargesheet filed in the Kaman district court, three months after the incident. Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur were kidnapped by cow vigilantes on February 15 on suspicion of cow smuggling and savagely beaten up. Their burnt bodies were found in a car at Barwas village under the Loharu police station area of Bhiwani the following day.

Of the 30 cow vigilantes chargesheeted, investigations are pending against 27. On the list is Gurugram’s Monu Manesar. He had not figured on the list of ‘key accused’ earlier and had been claiming he had got a clean chit. Manesar, who has absconded, is believed to be in Nepal, as per Intelligence reports.

His YouTube channel, banned initially, was resumed last month. It ran a video of cow vigilantes nabbing cow smugglers. Also, he has been posting videos on Facebook of his visit to various temples with his ‘team’. But the Rajasthan Police have failed to trace him.

Those arrested so far are Rinku Saini, Monu Rana and Gogi. Besides Manesar, 26 other accused are yet to be arrested. Interestingly, there is no reference to the role of the Nuh police. The deceased were abducted and taken to the CIA team in Nuh and the Rajasthan Police had initiated an inquiry into the issue.