Chargesheet MC engineer, says Haryana minister

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 20

Haryana Cooperatives Minister Dr Banwari Lal today ordered to chargesheet a municipal engineer of the Ambala MC for the delay in redressal of grievance related to encroachment.

The minister pulled up district officials and warned them of suspension if they failed to address the complaint in a time-bound manner. He was holding a meeting of District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City.

In another complaint, a resident of Babyal village raised the issue of fake sale deed against the Revenue Department. The district revenue officer told the minister that the sale deed has been cancelled and the patwari concerned has been chargesheeted. He added that the matter is pending in the court of commissioner.

The minister also ordered the transfer of record keeper at the district revenue office and demanded Vigilance inquiry in the matter. Issues related to waterlogging on NH-344 service road, encroachment on government land, pension and land mutation were listed for the meeting.

Dr Banwari Lal said, “A total of 17 complaints were listed for the meeting and most of them have been resolved.”

