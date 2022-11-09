Charitable trusts get reprieve on registration

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 8

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has given a chance to charitable trusts and religious organisations to get their registration renewed under various Sections of the Income Tax Act by November 25.

In an outreach programme held at Income Tax Bhawan, BK Kalia, Income Tax Officer, Ambala, made the bar association and CA association aware about this date. Kalia told them that the Union Government had enacted a new rule for the registration of the religious organisation under which all religious organisations had to get their registration done.

All organisations had to mandatorily submit form number 10 A by March 31, 2022. Those who were already registered under Section 12A had to get the registration done under Section 12B which was mandatory, said Kalia. The registration would be renewed every five years. Still, several organisations have not filed their form 10A online, so the department has given a fresh chance to them.

