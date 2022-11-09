Charitable trusts get reprieve on registration

Karnal, November 8
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has given a chance to charitable trusts and religious organisations to get their registration renewed under various Sections of the Income Tax Act by November 25.
In an outreach programme held at Income Tax Bhawan, BK Kalia, Income Tax Officer, Ambala, made the bar association and CA association aware about this date. Kalia told them that the Union Government had enacted a new rule for the registration of the religious organisation under which all religious organisations had to get their registration done.
All organisations had to mandatorily submit form number 10 A by March 31, 2022. Those who were already registered under Section 12A had to get the registration done under Section 12B which was mandatory, said Kalia. The registration would be renewed every five years. Still, several organisations have not filed their form 10A online, so the department has given a fresh chance to them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...