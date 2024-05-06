 Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra

Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra

Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra

Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni addresses media on Sunday. Abhay Chautala is also seen.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 5

In a major development on Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni today extended unconditional support to INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Singh Chautala. Gurnam and Abhay Chautala addressed a joint press conference to announce the decision.

Gurnam Charuni, who is also the chief of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “During the farmers agitation, Abhay had supported the agitation and resigned as MLA from Haryana Assembly. It is our duty to support him and I will ask the SKM to support Abhay in Kurukshetra. We are giving our unconditional support to him. The BJP and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are hand in glove. Weak candidates have been fielded by Congress. In Kurukshetra, the seat has been given to AAP candidate Sushil Gupta who has nothing to do with Kurukshetra and a similar thing has been done in Karnal.”

“We are trying to create an alternative in the politics of Haryana instead of keeping it just BJP versus Congress. We will extend support to INLD and request farmers and labourers to support Abhay Chautala. We have extended support to the BSP in Karnal. We will try to bring all people, who have been struggling because of the BJP, on one stage in the Assembly election in Haryana,” he said.

Mission Ekta Party president Kanta Allaria also extended support to INLD.

Abhay Singh Chautala said, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his associates have been spreading rumours that INLD is acting like the B-team of the BJP while over the past 10 years, we have been fighting strongly against the BJP for its wrong policies and actions. Hooda has been supporting the BJP repeatedly and acting as the B-team of BJP.”

Abhay said, “We are not here just for the Lok Sabha election. After four months, there will be Assembly election in Haryana. There are many political parties in Haryana and like in 1987, we will hold discussions with all other parties, give them space and contest election together. In the Assembly elections, we will oust the BJP from power, keep Congress away from forming government and form a sanjhi sarkar (coalition government) in Haryana. A strong candidate will be fielded in Karnal Assembly bypoll,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Gurnam Singh Charuni #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal