Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 5

In a major development on Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party president Gurnam Singh Charuni today extended unconditional support to INLD leader and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Singh Chautala. Gurnam and Abhay Chautala addressed a joint press conference to announce the decision.

Gurnam Charuni, who is also the chief of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “During the farmers agitation, Abhay had supported the agitation and resigned as MLA from Haryana Assembly. It is our duty to support him and I will ask the SKM to support Abhay in Kurukshetra. We are giving our unconditional support to him. The BJP and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are hand in glove. Weak candidates have been fielded by Congress. In Kurukshetra, the seat has been given to AAP candidate Sushil Gupta who has nothing to do with Kurukshetra and a similar thing has been done in Karnal.”

“We are trying to create an alternative in the politics of Haryana instead of keeping it just BJP versus Congress. We will extend support to INLD and request farmers and labourers to support Abhay Chautala. We have extended support to the BSP in Karnal. We will try to bring all people, who have been struggling because of the BJP, on one stage in the Assembly election in Haryana,” he said.

Mission Ekta Party president Kanta Allaria also extended support to INLD.

Abhay Singh Chautala said, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his associates have been spreading rumours that INLD is acting like the B-team of the BJP while over the past 10 years, we have been fighting strongly against the BJP for its wrong policies and actions. Hooda has been supporting the BJP repeatedly and acting as the B-team of BJP.”

Abhay said, “We are not here just for the Lok Sabha election. After four months, there will be Assembly election in Haryana. There are many political parties in Haryana and like in 1987, we will hold discussions with all other parties, give them space and contest election together. In the Assembly elections, we will oust the BJP from power, keep Congress away from forming government and form a sanjhi sarkar (coalition government) in Haryana. A strong candidate will be fielded in Karnal Assembly bypoll,” he added.

