Gurnam Singh Charuni reiterates intention to enter active politics

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 23

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni held a show of strength here today, thereby expressing his intention to enter active politics. He said he would contest the election if they managed to get into an alliance.

Addressing a Jan Aakrosh Rally at the Pipli grain market, Gurnam Singh said, “We have to fill the gap between the rich and the poor. Farmers are dying because of debt, yet the debts of only the corporate houses are being waived off. We have come to know that big corporate houses will get panchayati lands for agriculture and if that happens, they will capture the agriculture sector too.”

Gurnam Singh Charuni

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav along with several sitting MLAs from Uttar Pradesh also attended the rally.

Gurnam said, “There is a sense of resentment among all sections of the society. The government is pursuing anti-people policies and has been focusing on extending benefits to corporate houses only. Some people say that farmers should remain apolitical, but to make pro-farmer policies, farmers have to ensure that they acquire the power to frame policies. Participation in politics is not a sin.”

However, he didn’t disclose his plans and said, “The farmers have given their consent. However, we will not go into the polls alone. If there is any alliance, we will contest the elections.”

To a query about contesting the election on the ticket of the RLD or Samajwadi Party, Gurnam said, “Nothing can be said at this point in time.”

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said, “The SP is with the farmers and we are confident that the people of Haryana will remove the BJP government.”

RLD leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary said, “The power of forming policies is very important. The PM had introduced PM-AASHA scheme to increase the income of farmers, but the farmers are not even getting the minimum support price for their produce. The farmers have to strengthen their unions so that they can teach a lesson to the BJP in the elections. The farmers’ participation in the politics should increase.”

