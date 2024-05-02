Charuni’s no to Lok Sabha polls, yes for Assembly contest

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 1

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has dropped the plan of contesting the Lok Sabha election and announced that candidates would be fielded on all 90 seats in the Assembly elections under the banner of his political outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

In March, Charuni had announced that his political outfit will participate in the Lok Sabha election in Haryana and a committee was formed to chalk out a strategy. But after holding a meeting with the office bearers of his union in Kurukshetra on Wednesday, Charuni said, “After detailed discussion with the office bearers, it has been decided that we will not participate in the Lok Sabha election, but we will field our candidates on all 90 seats in the Assembly election.”

“The election will be contested under the banner of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and the agitations will also be held under the party’s banner. The BKU (Charuni) will act as the kisan wing of the party,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of ignoring farmer leaders, Charuni said, “The Congress has not given ticket to any farmer leader and the farmer unions were not even consulted about their issues and demands. Moreover, our union leaders were insulted by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.”

He said, “It has been decided that we will not give a call regarding extending support to any political party however, the union members can take decisions regarding extending support to the candidates.”

“No office bearer of the union will address any political party’s event. The union leaders and workers have been asked to focus on Assembly election. We will provide a stage to people who want to work and save the country,” he said.

