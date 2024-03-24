Charuni’s party to play active role in Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 23

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni announced that his political outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party would participate in the ensuing Lok Sabha election in Haryana. The farmer leader on Friday held a meeting with office-bearers of his union in Kurukshetra and chalked out a strategy for the election. A senior farmer leader said they discussed the role farmers and labourers could play in the election.

“During the meeting, the farm activists decided they want Gurnam Singh to contest the election from either Karnal or Rohtak, however the final call and the seats on which the candidates will be introduced are yet to be taken. It has also been decided that the BKU (Charuni) will act as the farmer wing of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party,” the farmer leader said.

During the Punjab election Gurnam Singh had floated the party. The union leader further said that the party would ask other political parties to clear their stand regarding representation of farmers and labourers in politics and their rights. A seven member committee had been formed to chalk out strategies and take decisions related to the election, he added.

Meanwhile, Gurnam Singh said: “The union will not remain apolitical. We cast votes and we also have the right to contest. We may also try to enter into an alliance with another political party, extend our support and introduce candidates in the upcoming General Election. We will continue to raise the issues of farmers and fight for our rights.”

