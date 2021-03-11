Chautala Dushyant withdraws case against Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 7

The criminal defamation case filed by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala against Home Minister Anil Vij has ended after the former withdrew the case in a Hisar court during a hearing yesterday.

The counsel for the Deputy CM had filed the application to withdraw the case of criminal defamation in the court during the hearing. The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Anterpreet Singh dismissed the case as withdrawn.

Dushyant had filed the case against Vij, who is now Home Minister, on July 7, 2018. Dushyant, an INLD MP at that time, had filed the case against Vij, (the Health Minister in the earlier BJP government in Haryana) for calling him a drug addict.

The row had erupted when Dushyant had alleged irregularities in purchases in the Health Department, which was headed by Vij at that time.

Reacting to the allegations, Vij retorted that the INLD leader (Dushyant) had started taking drugs and should go to some rehabilitation centre. Dushyant filed the criminal defamation case under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) under the IPC against Vij.