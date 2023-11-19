Chautala slams govt for halting paddy purchase

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

INLD national general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, while talking to journalists at his residence in Chandigarh today, said the BJP-JJP government had stopped the purchase of paddy even though the crop was planted late this time.

“Now, farmers are facing losses due to stopping of paddy procurement. They are not even getting DAP fertiliser. The government should immediately provide DAP fertiliser to them and the purchase of paddy should be started again and continued till December 1. .”

Regarding spurious liquor deaths, he said so far, no one from the government had gone to meet the families of victims. In this case, a liquor vend had come to light, which was sealed from the front, but the supply of liquor was going on from the backyard, he alleged.

“People from the Congress and JJP, along with BJP, have a hand in selling poisonous liquor. So far, justice has not been done to the people in any case due to the formation of SIT. Many times, the government has formed SIT in such cases, but nothing happens. The matter should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court. An SIT was formed to investigate the liquor scam during the Covid pandemic, but its report has not come so far. After that a vigilance investigation was also conducted, but its report did not come.”

He demanded that the government should give one government job to the families of those who died and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each.

On 75 per cent reservation, the INLD leader said the JJP used to speak about this at every public meeting. “But the High Court cancelled it. The High Court said any qualified person was free to work anywhere in the country. The JJP has betrayed the youth. For this, the JJP should apologise to the youth of the state.”

On Deepender Hooda’s statement, he said Bhupinder Hooda had also made a law to provide reservations to five castes.

“Hooda had given reservation only to get votes which was cancelled in the court. The demand for reservation arose again and many people lost their lives during the movement. On the same lines, the JJP had also made this law only to get votes, by doing this JJP has played with the future of the youth,” he added.

Regarding Home Minister Anil Vij, he said, “He gets angry again and again like a child and stops looking at the files. “But no one sees how much harm this causes to people.”

