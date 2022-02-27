Ukraine crisis: Cheaper education driving students abroad

Low merit in the NEET, a test to secure an MBBS seat, and cheaper medical education is the reason behind Indian students opting for medical education in Ukraine, Russia and other breakaway USSR states to become a doctor

Ukraine crisis: Cheaper education driving students abroad

Indian students at an underground metro station in Ukraine. Photo by a Hisar student from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 26

Low merit in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a test to secure an MBBS seat, and cheaper medical education is the reason behind Indian students opting for medical education in Ukraine, Russia and other breakaway USSR states to become a doctor.

They apply through agents, who have tie-ups with medical colleges or universities in these foreign countries. Some students even pay their annual fee through these agents. After returning home, these foreign medical graduates have to take the National Exit Test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for practicing in India.

Utkarsh Mehta of Hisar is a third year student at Kyiv Medical University. He managed to return on February 14. Talking to The Tribune, he said: “Education in Ukraine is cheaper than private medical colleges here. It will cost me around Rs 25 lakh for six years, including the fee and accommodation.” He qualified for the NEET but was not in the merit list for government colleges. He got 82 per cent in Class XII. “Many students opt for Russia, Tajikistan, Philippines, Ukraine, and even China,” he added.

As per a notification of the state government, dated January 12, the tuition fee in private medical colleges affiliated to Rohtak Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences is Rs 12 lakh per annum with an annual increase of 7.5 per cent. With an upper limit of Rs 75,000 per annum hostel fee, it comes to Rs 73.5 lakh for five years. Besides, there are university charges, examination charges, refundable college security of Rs 2 lakh, library fee and sports and medical charges.

The course fee for MBBS at SGT University, Gurugram, is Rs 18 lakh per annum while at Al-Falah University, Faridabad, it is Rs 65.50 lakh for five years, including course fee and development charges. As per Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed University), Ambala, the MBBS fee in 2021-22 is Rs 15.50 lakh per annum, with an annual increment of 10 per cent.

However, at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (MAMC), Hisar, which is a government-aided medical college, it is Rs 2.19 lakh per annum. At government colleges, the tuition fee is Rs 61,410 and with an annual increase of 10 per cent and other charges, one has to shell out Rs 80,000 for the first year.

Bhawna of Rohtak, a fifth year student at Donetsk Medical University, said: “You end up paying Rs 1 crore in a private college in India while in Ukraine, my fee is Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. For a six-year course, it amounts to Rs 21 lakh and by adding accommodation charges, it will increase to around Rs 25 lakh,” she said while talking from Ukraine on phone.

SGT University Vice-Chancellor (VC) OP Kalra, opined: “Students who do not get selected in government colleges in India move to Ukraine and other breakaway USSR states.” “Earlier, people used to go to USSR. After its breakup, students started opting for the breakaway states of the USSR,” said Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences VC Anita Saxena.

Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...

'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials Modi

'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi

Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...

Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...

Contact GoI officials on border: Embassy

Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy

ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

