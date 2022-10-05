Cheeka millers can buy paddy in Kaithal mandi

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 4

The Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has allowed the rice millers of Cheeka to start procurement at the Kaithal grain market. With this, the issue between Kaithal rice millers, farmers and others has been resolved.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and Kaithal MLA Leela Ram discussed the issue with the higher authorities and the millers. “The issue has been resolved. Now, the millers of Cheeka can also purchase paddy in the Kaithal grain market,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

As per sources, the millers of Cheeka started procurement last week and purchased paddy above the MSP, which gave some respite to the farmers facing losses due to the low yield. Following objections by local millers, Cheeka rice millers were stopped from making purchases, forcing the farmers and the arhtiyas to protest.

Farmers threatened to burn an effigy of the government on Dasehra, besides launching an indefinite fast in the Kaithal grain market from Wednesday.

Hoshiar Singh Gill, state vice-president of the BKU (Charuni), said the farmers were getting Rs 200-250 per quintal above the MSP from Cheeka millers, but they were stopped from making purchases. “Now, we are happy, they have been allowed to continue purchase in the Kaithal grain market,” he added.

#Kaithal #kurukshetra