Cheeka-Samana road in pathetic condition

A stretch of Cheeka-Samana road near Ajeemgarh which falls under Kaithal district is in pathetic condition and full of potholes. Commuters, particularly heavy vehicles, ply on this road with risk as poor condition poses accident threat. The condition of this road has been like this for the past one-and-a-half year. Aman, Kaithal

Residents sans water as gen set lies defunct

On Sunday night, the rains accompanied by hailstorm snapped electricity wires. The power supply could only be restored after 34 hours. People did not get water as the gen set of the Public Health Department, which is used in case of power failure, has been lying defunct since long. To show resentment, children collected money from door to door, so that the department could get it repaired and restore the water supply at the earliest.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Sewage flows out on main road in Faridabad

Untreated sewage that has been flowing out on the main road in Sector 87 in Greater Faridabad area has been lying unattended for the past about a month. The spot is located close to the entrance of a school and a leading residential society of SRS Royal Hills, situated on one of the main roads. As the sewage that has been consistently flowing out due to a choked sewage line, has occupied nearly half of the road, it has not only become a source of constant foul smell, but has also been a cause of traffic snarls during peak hours. The spot poses a risk to residents, especially children, women and the elderly, who pass from here daily, as one can step or fall into the filth anytime. Though several complaints have been lodged with the civic officials, the problem remains unattended.

P Manocha, Faridabad

