Cheerag Yojana: 3,730 seats available in 42 private institutions in Sirsa

Sirsa, April 3

In the district, economically weaker students of classes IV to XII from government schools can fulfil their dream of studying at private schools through the “Cheerag Yojana” for the academic year 2024-25.

A total of 3,730 seats are available across 42 private schools. Applications can be submitted till April 10. Notably, some private schools in Sirsa city are not participating. One class has been reduced in private schools this session, with admissions starting from Class IV. Initially, applications were to filled by March 31, but due to the delay by the Education Department in releasing number of seats numbers, the schedule was revised. The students can now apply in private schools in their region till April 10.

The Ellenabad region has the highest number of allocated seats (12 schools), while Dabwali and Odhan regions have the lowest (two schools each). The initiative aims at providing equal educational opportunities and assistance to economically disadvantaged students.

Buta Ram, District Elementary Education Officer, Sirsa. said the admission process to private schools under the Cheerag Yojana has begun. The students can apply till April 10. Gyan Singh, District Education Officer, Sirsa, said, a schedule regarding admissions under the Chirag Yojana has been released by the Education Department. If any private school creates hurdles in the admissions, a complaint should be made to the department.

To apply under the Cheerag Yojana, the child’s parents’ annual income must be up to Rs. 1 lakh 80 thousand or less. Additionally, the student should have completed their education from a government school in the academic year.

Students will be eligible for admission to available seats in recognised private schools in their current region only. They can apply for admission to more than one school in that region. It is mandatory for the child to have family identification number.

