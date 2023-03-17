Chef 'stoned' to death in G'gram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 16

A 37-year-old chef at a restaurant was allegedly stoned to death by unknown persons, following a brawl near Kanhai Red Light in the wee hours of Wednesday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 40 police station. The victim has been identified as Amrit Bahadur, a native of Nepal, who lived in the Bijwasan area of west Delhi. He had started working at a restaurant near Kanhai village 10 days ago, and was missing for the last five days.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am, and around 5.30 am a passerby informed the police about the deceased, lying near the Kanhai Red Light. The police took the body in custody and contacted a mobile number that was found on a slip in his pocket. The number was of the restaurant operator, Vijay Kumar, who reached the spot and identified the body.

Kumar filed a complaint and stated that the deceased was missing for the last five days. He was an alcohol addict, he added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused. “We are examining the CCTV footages to identify the accused, who will soon be arrested,” said Sub-inspector Gaurav.