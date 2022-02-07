Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund scheme to be brought online soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the financial assistance scheme from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will also be brought online soon through the “Antyodaya Saral” portal.

With this scheme going online, needy persons will be able to apply with the necessary documents at the nearest CSC or ‘Antyodaya Saral Kendras”.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister was giving necessary directions to the officials concerned about making the financial assistance scheme from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund online. He said through the “Antyodaya Saral” portal, people were getting the benefits of various schemes in a timely manner. With the scheme running offline, the benefits of the scheme were not reaching the beneficiaries in a timely manner, so the aim of the government was to take the scheme online through Antyodaya Saral Portal to ensure timely delivery of services. He said after applying online on the portal, this form would reach the public representatives concerned and the Deputy Commissioner. After this, the application would go to the committee for final decision after verification from the tehsildar and Civil Surgeon in the online mode and after completion of all formalities, the amount will be released to the applicant.

He said the government was starting the facility to provide quick help to the needy persons. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar was also present.

