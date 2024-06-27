Chief Secretary reviews flood control works in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad today chaired a meeting of all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing to review flood control preparations across the state ahead of the monsoon season. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to preventing incidents of water logging and ensuring public safety.

During the meeting, Prasad directed officials to expedite cleaning of drains and channels statewide before the onset of monsoon rains.

He emphasised the urgent need to identify vulnerable areas and deploy essential equipment such as pumping machines and generators to mitigate potential flooding risks. Prasad underscored that officers must ensure that these measures are implemented effectively and maintained in operational condition.

Highlighting the importance of timely execution, the Chief Secretary instructed Deputy Commissioners to personally oversee flood control initiatives to avoid any delays that could inconvenience residents. He assured that adequate funding has been allocated to districts for comprehensive flood management strategies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon