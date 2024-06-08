Child among 3 electrocuted

PTI

Noida, June 7

Three persons, including a child, died due to electric shocks in separate incidents in Greater Noida in two days. The police have charged unidentified electricity department employees, they said. A police official said Rabupura resident Shafiq’s seven-year-old son died after an electric shock when he came in contact with a pole on a street in the town.

In another incident, two men died in Attapir of Greater Noida on Friday. “Sonu and Harkiran died of electric shock at a tubewell belonging to Ramesh, a co-resident. A police team has taken the bodies into its custody,” a police spokesperson said.