Child kidnapped, rescued within 4 hrs in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 27

The Panipat police have claimed solving a kidnap case within four hours by launching a joint search operation in the district. The police recovered a 6-year-old child from a place near Deshwal Chowk and arrested the accused. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused had been identified as Vikram of Balawas of Hisar, who was living in a rented accommodation in Shanti Nagar, Panipat.

The complainant, hailing from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint to the Model Town police, said he had four children. His 6-year-old son was playing in street along with his elder brother when the incident took place. At around 11.30 am, his elder son came to him and told that a person took him on a motorcycle.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 364 of the Indian Penal Code. SP Sawan immediately directed Inspector Pradeep Kumar and all three teams of CIA to look out for the child and constituted 30 police teams under the supervision of DSP Sandeep Kumar.

SP Sawan said the accused would be produced in the court on Monday.