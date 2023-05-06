Child marriage averted, parents booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

A minor girl was rescued by a team of the Women and Child Development Department with the help of the police as she was being married by her parents at Azad Nagar Colony on the night of May 2. A case was registered against her parents under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 at the City police station on Wednesday. The Women and Child Development Department, Yamunanagar, received information that a minor girl was being married at Azad Nagar colony. The department immediately constituted a team and rescued her with the help of the police. “The marriage party had arrived and preparations were on to get the marriage solemnised,” the complainant told the police. An undertaking was taken from her father that the girl would be married off only after she attained the marriageable age.