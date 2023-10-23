Child’s body exhumed, infanticide suspected

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 22

The police have dug out the body of a baby girl from her grave at Ghilaur village of Yamunanagar district.

The police took this action after an unidentified person, suspecting it to be a case of infanticide, informed the police that an infant had been killed at Ghilaur village and buried in the graveyard.

The deceased was reportedly the third girl child of the couple. The girl was born on September 28. She had reportedly been suffering from fever for several days and died on Friday.

The next day, the body was dug out by the police after they were informed by an unidentified person about the death. Anant Ram, SHO, Radaur police station, said after the post-mortem examination at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, on Sunday, the body was handed over to the kin. He added that further action would be taken only after the arrival of the post-mortem examination report.

Battling skewed gender ratio, Haryana had suffered a setback by registering a seven-point decline in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the first quarter of the year compared to the corresponding period in 2022. As per the civil registration system, the SRB was 921 till March 2022, which dropped to 914 till March 31 this year.

In 12 districts, the SRB was below the state average of 914. These are Kaithal (913), Hisar (907), Rewari (907), Faridabad (907), Panchkula (903), Gurugram (902), Karnal (902), Rohtak (898) and Sonepat (885), besides Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri.

