 Chill worsens, occupancy in night shelters doubles : The Tribune India

Chill worsens, occupancy in night shelters doubles

Chill worsens, occupancy in night shelters doubles

People spend the night at a shelter set up by the MC in Karnal.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 29

With the temperature dipping, people who find themselves without a roof in cold nights, have started turning to night shelters, which have been set up by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the city.

A homeless person sleeps in the verandah of a market in Karnal.

Proper arrangements made

Proper arrangements have been made at night shelters. Senior officials, including ADC and SDMs, are visiting the shelters to ensure necessary compliance of orders. Anish Yadav, Deputy commissioner

The occupancy at these night shelters has doubled since last weekend. As per the data, earlier 20-25 persons used to stay here daily, but now 45-55 persons are staying here .

However, homeless people can still be seen sleeping in the verandahs of different markets, including Mughal Canal, Sectors 12, 9, 6, Nehru Palace market and others.

The KMC has set up six shelter homes for the homeless in view of the severe winter – a permanent shelter home in Prem Nagar having a capacity to accomodate 80 persons and a shelter home near the UHBVN office in Sector 12 which has a capacity to accomodate 20 persons. Shelter homes on Kachwa road, near the old bus stand, at Meerut Chowk, and near Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) have a capacity to accomodate 10 persons each. People can be seen huddled up in their blankets near Gurdwara Nirmal Kutia. There is a night shelter at a five-minute distance, but they prefer to stay outside the Nirmal Kutia as they get food there.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, 46 persons stayed in six night shelter homes – including 15 at Prem Nagar, 14 at the Sector12 shelter home, six at the shelter home outside the KCGMC, three at the shelter home at Meerut Chowk, four each at the shelter home on Kachwa Road and near the old bus stand. Blankets and other facilities were provided to them. The occupants were happy with the facilities, but demanded food as well. However, at one shelter home near the KCGMC, food was being served to them. “I have been staying here for the past four nights. Arrangements are good,” said Ram, an occupant.

To ensure people do not sleep in the open and occupants get facilities at the shelter homes, the district administration has assigned the duties to the ADC, SDM and other HCS rank officials. “Proper arrangements have been made at night shelters. Senior officials, including ADC and SDMs, are visiting the shelters to ensure necessary compliance of orders,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner of KMC, said anyone could get shelter at these six places. The facility of blankets, heaters, electricity, potable water, beds, mattress, and others are available here. “Our employees take rounds of the city on vehicles to shift homeless people sleeping in the open to shelter homes,” said the Commissioner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

2
Sports

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Entertainment

Censor board tells 'Pathaan' makers to make changes in songs

5
Nation

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

6
World

Rishi Sunak 'very concerned' over British MPs' indulgence in 'sex and heavy drinking' on foreign trips

7
Nation

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

8
Nation

Cold wave to further intensify in region

9
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma 'spoke with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan' shortly before her death: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...

King of ‘beautiful game’ dead

King of 'beautiful game' dead

Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

Reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January1, manufacturers share concern

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest