Chinkara breeding centre to be developed as tourism hub

Bhiwani, April 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited the Chinkara breeding centre at Kairu village in Bhiwani district and enquired about the efforts being made at the centre for the conservation of Chinkara species. He also reviewed various facilities available at the centre and said the centre would be developed as a tourism hub.

Later, while addressing the people during the Jan Samvad programme in Kairu village, the CM said the farmers need not panic as the state government was standing shoulder to shoulder with them. “The government will give compensation to the farmers for the crop loss caused by hailstorm, unseasonal rains and other natural calamities. The loss due to the unseasonal rains is being assessed and compensation will be given in the coming month,” he added.

The Chief Minister said it was the priority of the state government to provide good governance to the people in a transparent manner and to solve the grievances of the general public. “The online system has been implemented only to give benefits of the schemes to the eligible and needy people in a swift and fair manner,” he added.

Khattar said in 1980, he had left home for social service. “It is not easy to work for society. If the mind is clear, the way opens,” he added.

Meanwhile, mentioning the figures on jobs, the Chief Minister said 61 youths had got employment in Kairu village. Expressing gratitude to the CM, a local said his son had got a job on the basis of merit.

Later, he also conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sandwa village. He enquired about the medical facilities being provided to the people from the staff members appointed there. Medical Officer Dr Sudhir Chahar and Pharmacy Officer Anil Jhanwari apprised the Chief Minister of the services being provided at the centre.

The CM spoke to Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr G Anupama, on the phone and directed the officer to provide all basic facilities at the health centre.

