Chintel builders booked under section 304(2) of IPC

Rajesh Bhardwaj, husband of deceased, moved to police to get an FIR registered

The collapsed portion of a roof of a building of Chintels Paradiso housing society, in Gurugram. PTI

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 15

Gurugram police has booked the Chintel builders under section 304(2) of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The builder and contractors were earlier booked for negligence after two women died in partial collapse of D tower of Chintel Paradiso.

It was Rajesh Bhardwaj, husband of deceased who had moved to police and an FIR was registered at Bajghera police station.

The residents were however angry and started protest, accusing local police of shielding builder by adding bailable sections to FIR and not booking him for murder. It was after a relay hunger strike was started yesterday that builder was booked under this section.

“When they use substandard material don’t they know what repercussions could be? It was not negligence but murder in waiting,” said the complainant Rajesh Bhardwaj.

 

