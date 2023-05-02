Chintels builder cites crunch, stops rent payment

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 1

Builders of Chintels Paradiso have stopped the payment of rent of stop-gap accomodation, even as residents and the administration are yet to decide on their final settlement offer.

“In the light of two settlement options, which flat owners of towers D, E and F are free to choose from, we will discontinue payment of rent for all alternative rental accommodation provided by us for the flat owners w.e.f 30/04/2023,” the settlement letter read. The builders insisted that in addition to restrictions on operations, their cash flow was severely affected by large payments every month towards temporary alternative rental accommodation to the relocated flat owners . “Given our current financial resources, we cannot any longer continue to pay the aforementioned expenses,” the letter added.

The residents of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso, which had collapsed in February 2022, have been living in rented accomodation since. As per administrative orders, the builders bore the shifting cost and monthly rent of flats occupied by the affected residents. They were soon joined by the residents of towers E and F, which were also eventually declared usafe. With no consensus on settlement, the builders had, many times, written about the strain on their finances due to the payment of rent.

Speaking to The Tribune, RWA president Rakesh Hooda said the abrupt stoppage of rent was unjustified. “We have not yet discussed, leave aside accept settlement and they have stopped payment. We are not staying in rented houses out of choice but because of the builders’ fault. They are not doing us a favour. It is the least that they can do.”