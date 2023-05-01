Chintels builder makes final settlement offer to residents

Gurugram, April 30
Following a year-long deadlock over settlement after the collapse of the D tower in Chintels Paradiso, the builders have made their final offer to the administration.
Prior to this, the builders had made three offers, but the residents had rejected these, citing compensatory amount to be too low for their rehabilitation and had demanded the reconstruction of the society. Calling it an attempt “to help everybody move on in life”, the builders have accepted the demands and offered two options to residents.
In a letter written to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Yadav, who has been mediating in the negotiations between the Chintels and the residents, the developer said it was ready to pay an all-inclusive price of Rs 6,500 per sq ft (super area) in addition to refunding the actual stamp duty paid by the flat owners.
As per the second option, the builder has offered to repair and reconstruct the flats while charging Rs 1,000 per sq ft (super area) payable in easy instalments.
The offer is so far applicable to the flat owners of the collapsed towers D and E and F, which too have been declared unsafe in structural audit.
“We are offering two options to settle with the flat owners of Towers D, E and F of Chintels Paradiso. Although the evaluation of the flats is grossly overpriced by the evaluators, nonetheless, having regard to our ethical track record all these years, on humanitarian reasons and also in the interest of all our valued flat owners we, without prejudice to all our legal and factual contentions raised in matters pending before the Supreme Court, make this offer of 6,500 per sq foot. Since a large number of flat owners expressed their desire to continue to stay in the project, we are willing to get the property repaired and/or re-built by some well-reputed contractor, as per the technical requirements recommended by M/s CSIR-CBRI, and hand over the possession within a period of 36 months from the date of the receipt of all necessary approvals that might be required and/or removal of any other hurdles in going ahead with the construction. The flat owners will have to pay minimal amount as there has been an exponential growth in construction cost,” added the offer letter.
The builder clarified that this was the last and final offer, which cannot be stretched any further. Though the offer will be placed before residents forum officially tomorrow the RWA President Rakesh Hooda said, “We are waiting to be called for discussion of the same. For us, the protection of the affected flat owner’s interest is the priority as their lives and dreams have been shattered.”
Two options by company
- Ready to pay an all-inclusive price of Rs 6,500 per sq ft (super area) in addition to refunding the actual stamp duty paid by the flat owners
- Can repair and reconstruct the flats while charging Rs 1,000 per sq ft (super area) payable in easy instalments
Interest of flat owners paramount
We are waiting to be called for discussion on the offer. For us, the protection of the affected flat owner’s interest is the priority as their lives and dreams have been shattered. — Rakesh Hooda, rwa president
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...