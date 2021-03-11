Chintels Paradiso builder submits relief plan to Gurugram administration

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 6

The process of repair of Chintels Paradiso apartments and to provide relief to its residents will start in two days. The builder has submitted a relief plan to the administration.

Tower D of Chintels Paradiso on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109 had collapsed partially on February 10, killing two women.

Though the administration is yet to reveal the details of the relief plan, highly placed sources claim the builder has offered to register alternative flats, occupied by residents of the tower that had collapsed, in their names.

“We have got a plan from the builder but are yet to go through it. We will discuss it with the residents. On our part, we have got valuers to determine the value of losses for those seeking refund and relevant compensation. We have also appointed a structural engineer who will work under the guidance of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, on the repairs. The team will visit the site in the next two days,” said Gurugram District Town Planner RS Batth.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, told The Tribune that the owners of the seven flats who were impacted in tower D were given same-size alternative flats in tower A and B.

The builder has now proposed to get those registered in their names once the administration approves.

“The other residents of same tower whose flats were not directly affected have been given the option to either wait in their temporary flats for repairs to be completed or take similar-sized flats in Chintels’ other project Chintels Serenity,” it is proposed.

For the residents of tower E, F, G and H who had expressed concern over safety and had moved to alternative apartments, it has been proposed that rent could be paid till things are put in order. There is however no clarity on any additional relief to the two families who lost their members to the collapse. Around 50 families have been shifted to alternative flats after the incident.

The Haryana Government had ordered a structural audit, besides forming a district-level committee to probe the matter.

