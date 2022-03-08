Chintels collapse: Gurugram administration orders builders to draw up new rehabilitation plan after residents reject first offer

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 8

The Gurugram administration has ordered the builder of Chintels Paradiso to redraw its rehabilitation plan for residents of the society a month after a tower collapse in the housing society killed two people.

The builder has until March 11 to resubmit their proposal, a new order from the district administration said.

The administration has embargoed the sale of flats in any of the builder’s projects and drawn up new rent rates after society residents rejected the builder’s previous offer as being insufficient.

“District Administration is having regular discussions with the residents of Chintels Paradiso Society, Sector 109, Gurugram wherein DTP(E), Gurugram Member of the Committee referred above, had discussed the proposals (submitted by you with the residents of society,” the order submitted to the builders reads. “However the residents have made many observations stating that the proposals are not rational. Further you have already been directed to submit the rational proposal after going through the various representations received from residents of Tower D-4 and the proposal shall be submitted by 11.03.2022.”

The builder must now pay Rs 25,000 a month for flats that are per 1,785 sq. ft.; Rs 30,000 a month for 2,050 sq. ft and Rs 37,000 a month for 2,630 sq. ft. The new figure is to help cover the rent of society residents until the builders complete their structural audit and repairs.

In addition to this, the order says the company must pay owners currently living in the towers a one-time lump sum of Rs 40,000, engage movers to help residents move to their rented homes, and must bear moving charges.

“We have worked out a temporary rehabilitation plan for residents. The structural audit has begun and we’ll resolve the issue as per residents’ welfare soon,” Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said.

