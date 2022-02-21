Gurugram: Chintels Paradiso, other societies for CBI investigation into high-rise roof collapse

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 20

Hundreds of residents of the Chintels Paradiso apartments got on roads today, demanding a CBI probe into the recent high-rise roof collapse in Gurugram’s Sector 109. The angry residents sought “immediate arrest” of the promoters and directors of Chintels India Ltd and the government officials who gave occupation certificates (OCs) for these apartments.

The residents, carrying placards, accused the police and administration of shielding the builder. The protest was also supported by adjoining housing society residents.

The protest march began from the Chintels Paradiso main gate towards the ATS chowk. —

