Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI team visits Gurugram’s society, seeks details of incident from residents

Gurugram, February 8

A team of CBI on Thursday visited Gurugram’s Chintel Paradiso condominium to talk to the residents of the society regarding the collapse of floor of Tower D last year. Two women were killed in the incident.

The 2-member team will carry out its investigation for next few days and residents have been asked to refrain from sharing details and pictures of the ongoing investigation.

CBI took over the probe in the case in January this year. The Haryana government had transferred the case to the agency on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to latter by the Centreon December 29 last year.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement Chintel Builders said, “The case has been taken over by the CBI and we are fully cooperating with them. We have full confidence in the investigation by the CBI and are sure they will conduct a fair investigation. The parallel investigation done by SIT has already issued their report dated November 8, 2022 for Tower D. The report clearly shows that Chintels followed all required norms in order to obtain the license and all other approvals, including the two occupation certificates. No irregularities were reported. The SIT has also quoted the IIT report in which the responsibility of using faulty material has been clearly identified as the main reason which led to the accident. This was the complete and sole responsibility of the main civil contractor, Bhayana builders”.

