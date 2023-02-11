Chintels Paradiso: Year on, flat owners' struggle far from over

Gurugram, February 10
A year after losing their homes in the tower collapse at Chintel Paradiso, hundreds of residents today marched to the DC office, seeking justice for them. The mishap had claimed two lives and thrown 300 families off guard as almost the entire society had been declared unsafe.
“While what they seek has not been found feasible so far, but we will reconsider their demands. We have asked the DTP to see and consult the builder on this demand. If not feasible, we will go ahead and help them finalise compensation. Builders today are more accountable. We have mandated regular audits and the OC reviews said,” said DC Nishant Yadav.
Meanwhile, issuing a statement Chintels India spokesperson said, “Today marks the first anniversary of the tragic incident in which two ladies lost their precious lives. Our deepest condolences once again to their families.”
“On compensation part, we have reached a settlement with the owners of D-003, D-103, D-503, D-204, D-203 and D-001. We are willing to discuss settlement with other owners of Tower D directly. We have already settled with the two main affected parties Arun Srivastav and Rajesh Bhardwaj, who most tragically lost their wives in the incident”, he added.
