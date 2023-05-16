Chintels: Residents told to vacate towers E, F within 15 days

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 15

The Gurugram administration on Monday issued orders that Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso be evacuated. Currently, 40 families are residing in these two towers, which were declared unsafe after a structural audit. Issuing orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, the administration has ordered residents to vacate these towers within 15 days. Failure to comply with the orders will attract penal action. The orders have allowed DTP(E), who is duty magistrate, to use police force if needed.