Chirayu cards distributed among five lakh families

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gifted “Right to health facilities” to the people of the state as he distributed Chirayu cards to the eligible beneficiaries.

While virtually inaugurating the card distribution programme, he said under this scheme, free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh would be provided to eligible beneficiaries on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The CM said the scheme was launched from Manesar on November 21, 2022, and in less than a month, more than 2,000 people had availed the scheme benefits. He said today the programme of distribution of the Chirayu cards was being done at about 2,000 places, in which these cards would be distributed to about 5 lakh families.

Persons with disabilities would also be covered under the scheme, added Khattar.

The CM said a target had been set to distribute Chirayu cards to all 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries by December 31. Even today, cards were being distributed by setting up camps at 2,000 locations. Similarly, in the future too, cards would be distributed by setting up such camps in all villages and cities, he added. The scheme is completely cashless, paperless, transparent, digital, and IT-driven, which provides free treatment as per PMJAY guidelines in a total of 729 public and empaneled private hospitals across Haryana.