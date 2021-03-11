Citibank scam mastermind dies of TB at Bhondsi jail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 20

Citibank’s former relationship manager Shivraj Puri, the alleged mastermind of the Citibank scam of Rs 400 crore in 2010, died from tuberculosis (TB) at a Delhi hospital on Thursday morning.

Puri(46), was lodged in the Bhondsi jail in other cases of fraud. Meanwhile, this is the third death of an inmate suffering from TB in Bhondsi in the past 18 days. Another inmate had died at the Civil Hospital on Tuesday. Puri had been lodged in the Bhondsi jail since November 2020, in a case of fraud registered at the Kherki Daula police station. Puri was again arrested in another case of land fraud by the Gurugram police from Dehradun in November 2020 when he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). He had been cheating people even while on the run.

Puri, a resident of Princeton Estate, DLF phase-5, was first nabbed in 2010 for Rs 400 crore Citibank scam. Working as a relationship manager with Citibank, Shivraj had allegedly siphoned off money, amounting to Rs 400 crore.