Civic body removes illegal hoardings, banners in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, May 7
A team of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation removed illegally installed hoardings, posters, banners and flex boards installed at several places in the twin cities.
Under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Engineer Rajesh Sharma, the MC team removed illegal hoardings from Model Town, Govindpuri Road, Tejli Road, Railway Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Bhatia Nagar, Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and several other areas.
The action was taken on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha. “People install illegal hoardings at public places, streetlight poles and walls of parks. This mars the city’s beauty and causes revenue loss to the civic body,” said MC Assistant Engineer Rajesh Sharma.
After removing the illegal hoardings and banners, the MC employees took them to a godown.
The MC Assistant Engineer said the civic body had earmarked a number of places in the twin cities to install personal publicity material. “People can put up their hoardings and promotional materials at the designated sites by paying the prescribed fee. Besides, if anyone is found putting up illegal hoardings without the MC’s permission, action will be taken against him,” he said.
He added that all residents of the twin cities should cooperate with the civic body in making the city beautiful.
