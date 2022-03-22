Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body to decentralise garbage collection work

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 21

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is going to decentralise garbage collection work by setting up three waste transfer stations in twin cities.

The idea is to increase the frequency of garbage collection and bring Yamunanagar and Jagadhri’s garbage down to zero.

About 300 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the twin cities

First, the collected garbage will be transported in tippers then big vehicles such as tractor-trailers will be used to transport it to the solid waste management plant from the waste transfer stations to save time and fuel expenses

According to information, two garbage transfer stations will be set up in Yamunanagar and one station in Jagadhri, for which the some sites have been shortlisted by the MCYJ authorities.

“We have made a plan to decentralise garbage collection work. Therefore, we are going to set up three waste transfer stations in the twin cities very soon,” said Madan Chauhan, Mayor.

The authorities of MCYJ should take proper care of waste transfer stations. If there is lack of proper care, these stations may cause environmental degradation and create unhygienic conditions in surrounding residential areas. —A resident

Indore is consistently coming at number 1 position in the Swachh survey. We also want to make our twin cities beautiful like Indore. Therefore, we have planned to bring the twin cities' garbage down to zero by decentralising the collection work. —Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector

Anil Kumar Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI), said a team of the MCYJ had gone to Indore in Madhya Pradesh to know the working of the Municipal Corporation there in January 2022.

"Indore is consistently coming at number-1 position in the Swachh survey. We also want to make our twin cities beautiful like Indore. Therefore, we have planned to bring the twin cities' garbage down to zero by decentralising the collection work," said CSI Anil Nain.

This garbage is transported to the solid waste management plant, situated at Kail village loading in small tippers, tractor-trailers and other vehicles.

“Garbage of dust bins kept alongside road, door to door collection of garbage and the garbage collected after cleaning streets and drains, will be loaded in small tippers and rickshaws to transport it to the waste transfer stations. Thereafter, we will use big vehicles like tractor-trailers to transport the garbage to the solid waste management plant from the waste transfer stations to save time and fuel expenses,” said CSI Anil Nain.

Raising concerns, the residents of the twin cities said waste transfer stations might cause air pollution and groundwater contamination in the area, adversely impacting on health of the people.

“The authorities of MCYJ should take proper care of waste transfer stations. If there is lack of proper care, these stations may cause environmental degradation and create unhygienic conditions in surrounding residential areas,” said a resident.

Anil Nain further said the waste would be managed scientifically at the waste transfer stations, so that there would be no issue of pollution.