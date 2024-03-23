Civic body to establish 15 parking lots in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 22

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has initiated a project to establish 15 public parking lots within the city. Currently, no parking lot is owned or managed by the civic body.

According to sources within the MCF, a tender has been issued to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) from agencies for the submission and execution of the project. This project aims not only to address the parking issue but also to provide a steady income source for the department, which is facing a severe shortage of funds.

An official stated that the parking lots would primarily be developed on land patches or areas that have been encroached upon or left unused for an extended period. Reclaiming such land permanently is crucial due to the prevalent issue of encroachments and illegal occupation of government land, alongside the shortage of parking spaces.

The project’s budget is expected to be disclosed after reviewing the bids submitted by agencies. This initiative follows a survey conducted by the authorities concerned to identify available land and areas affected by encroachments by private individuals.

Selected locations for the project include government and civic administration offices, hospitals, markets, commercial centres, metro and railway stations and bus stands. Additionally, the authorities plan to develop parking facilities over some of the city’s drains by covering them.

Several spots have been identified for these parking lots, including BK-Hardware Chowk, Neelam-BK Chowk, Neelam-Bata Chowk road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Hardware-Sector-55 road, Anaj Godam road, Barahi Talab road near Old Faridabad Market, Dasehra Ground- Ballabgarh, Chawla Colony, Unchagaon and residential sectors 15, 16 and 17, according to sources.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer of the MCF, confirmed that the process has commenced, with bids being sought for Expression of Interest from agencies.

