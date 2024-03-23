Civic body to establish 15 parking lots in Faridabad

Faridabad, March 22
The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has initiated a project to establish 15 public parking lots within the city. Currently, no parking lot is owned or managed by the civic body.
According to sources within the MCF, a tender has been issued to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) from agencies for the submission and execution of the project. This project aims not only to address the parking issue but also to provide a steady income source for the department, which is facing a severe shortage of funds.
An official stated that the parking lots would primarily be developed on land patches or areas that have been encroached upon or left unused for an extended period. Reclaiming such land permanently is crucial due to the prevalent issue of encroachments and illegal occupation of government land, alongside the shortage of parking spaces.
The project’s budget is expected to be disclosed after reviewing the bids submitted by agencies. This initiative follows a survey conducted by the authorities concerned to identify available land and areas affected by encroachments by private individuals.
Selected locations for the project include government and civic administration offices, hospitals, markets, commercial centres, metro and railway stations and bus stands. Additionally, the authorities plan to develop parking facilities over some of the city’s drains by covering them.
Several spots have been identified for these parking lots, including BK-Hardware Chowk, Neelam-BK Chowk, Neelam-Bata Chowk road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Hardware-Sector-55 road, Anaj Godam road, Barahi Talab road near Old Faridabad Market, Dasehra Ground- Ballabgarh, Chawla Colony, Unchagaon and residential sectors 15, 16 and 17, according to sources.
Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer of the MCF, confirmed that the process has commenced, with bids being sought for Expression of Interest from agencies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...