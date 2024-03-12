Karnal: Clad in police uniform, robbers strike at temple

Karnal, March 11
A group of six robbers, clad in police uniform, struck at a temple and took away around Rs 30,000 in cash and jewellery after holding the priest hostage at Barota village under the Madhuban police station.
Priest Brij Mohan Das alleged that the robbers, who were armed and in police uniform, stormed into the temple around 1 am on Monday. The miscreants allegedly told the priest that they wanted to search his room as they had information that ganja had been hidden there.
They took his jewellery and held him hostage in a room and went to another room to steal money, the priest alleged. They also took 4 kg desi ghee and a stereo system with them, he said.
In the morning, he informed the village sarpanch and other villagers, who further informed the police. The Madhuban police, along with forensic experts, reached there and started an investigation. They collected some samples from the crime scene. The police also checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the village. The CIA team also started a probe in the case. “We have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 395, 397, 379 B and 171 of the IPC,” said sub-inspector Naresh Kumar from the Madhuban police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...