Clampdown on operators of drug trafficking network: DGP

Chandigarh September 10

The Haryana Police and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) have tightened the noose on drug traffickers by invoking the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988. The PITNDPS Act is a potent Act to clamp down on main operators of the drug trafficking network such as organisers, financers and kingpins who generally operate behind the scenes.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur today said strict instructions have been issued to the district police and narcotics units to take action against drug peddlers. At the same time, action is being taken against drug smugglers under the provisions of the PITNDPS Act. “We are making every effort to save the youth of the state from falling prey to drugs and are in favour of treatment for those who are addicted. Stern action is being taken against the people involved in this illegal trade, destroying their networks and confiscating their black money”, he added.

The DGP said once a preventive detention order is issued under the PITNDPS Act, the detenue may be detained in pursuance of the same for at least one year. Moreover, the illegally acquired properties of the detenue and his relatives/associates would also be liable for forfeiture under the NDPS Act, 1985.

In pursuance of the same, the Haryana Police has got approval from the Home Department for detaining nine large-scale drug traffickers under the provisions of the PITNDPS Act, 1988. These persons have been involved in clandestinely procuring, storing and distributing narcotics over a sustained period of time and are still actively involved in illegal drug trafficking. Eight of these detenues have already been sent to various jails in Haryana. The detenues belong to districts of Sonepat, Mahendergarh, Panipat, Rewari, Gurugram, Panchkula and Kaithal districts.

As part of the same process, the Home Department, Haryana, has given approval for preventive detention of one more person under the provisions of the PITNDPS Act, 1988. The latest detenue named Iqbal, alias Kranti, is a resident of Gujarwada Mohalla, Pinangwa in Nuh district. He is a commercial trafficker of ‘ganja’ and has two FIRs registered against him for trafficking 113.17 kg and 38.86 kg of gangapatti, respectively. His wife is also involved in drug trafficking activities and has an FIR under the NDPS Act, 1985 registered against her. Thus, drug trafficking is a family trait and Iqbal is the kingpin of this family business. Iqbal is currently in judicial custody and as a result of the preventive detention orders, he would not be eligible for release on bail or parole.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau is in the process of identifying properties of the aforementioned detenues so that the illegal wealth amassed by these traffickers can be attached and seized by the competent authority under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. In addition, the HSNCB has also identified more than 40 other major drug traffickers spread across various districts of the state for detention under the PITNDPS Act.