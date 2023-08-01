 Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 districts

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Vehicles set ablaze by miscreants as clashes broke out over a procession in Nuh on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 31

Two Home Guard men were killed while several police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, were injured in clashes between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh district today over holding of a religious procession.

The two died after injuries sustained when the vehicle carrying them overturned due to stone-pelting. The stones pierced through the car window and hit the men inside.

The state government has imposed Section 144 in Nuh and six other districts. Internet services have been suspended in Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad districts till August 2. Schools have been ordered to remain shut in Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram and Faridabad districts on August 1.

Over 80 vehicles and a police post were set ablaze by a mob, running into thousands. There were reports of the mob briefly holding hostage about 2,000 people inside a temple. Home Minister Anil Vij had even suggested airdropping central forces for the rescue, if the situation warranted. “Additional forces have been sent to Nuh. We are trying to restore law and order,” said Vij.

The clashes began as the mob hurled stones at the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’, which was organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. For the past several days, tension was palpable in Nuh and warnings are learnt to have been issued against the procession as it “was to include several cow vigilantes”.

As the clashes spread, extra forces were requisitioned from Gurugram, Palwal and Rewari. ADGP Mamta Singh herself is on the ground. The deceased were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. Hodal DSP Sajjan Singh sustained a severe bullet wound to the head while Inspector Anil suffered a gunshot wound. Sub-Inspector Devender Kumar from Kherki Daula police station (Gurugram) was injured too. Twelve of the injured police personnel have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to the police, the clashes broke out when the yatra was stopped by a group of youth near Khedla Mod in Nuh. Stones were allegedly hurled at the procession and at least four cars, part of the procession, were set afire. People in the procession also reportedly retaliated and soon clashes spread across Nuh.

While Nuh SP Varun Singla is on leave, the officiating Palwal SP rushed to the spot and was soon joined in by other officers. But the situation soon turned worse with social media videos fanning violence. The threat of clashes during the yatra had been looming for a week after reports emerged that cow vigilante Monu Manesar was planning to join it.

Manesar, a suspect in the recent twin murder case of Nasir and Junaid, allegedly killed over suspicion of cow theft, was reportedly warned by local groups to stay away from Nuh. The tension reached the peak when he released a video announcing his participation. Sources claimed intelligence agencies were aware of the situation and still permission was granted for the yatra and arms were allowed to be carried openly by both groups. Though Manesar did not participate, things turned ugly when another vigilante, Bittu Bajrangi, allegedly released an inflammatory video.

No official statements have been issued by the local police or the DC, though Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has appealed to the people to maintain peace.  

 

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

Clashes over religious procession in Nuh, 2 Home Guard men shot

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh