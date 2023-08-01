Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 31

Two Home Guard men were killed while several police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, were injured in clashes between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh district today over holding of a religious procession.

The two died after injuries sustained when the vehicle carrying them overturned due to stone-pelting. The stones pierced through the car window and hit the men inside.

The state government has imposed Section 144 in Nuh and six other districts. Internet services have been suspended in Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad districts till August 2. Schools have been ordered to remain shut in Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram and Faridabad districts on August 1.

Over 80 vehicles and a police post were set ablaze by a mob, running into thousands. There were reports of the mob briefly holding hostage about 2,000 people inside a temple. Home Minister Anil Vij had even suggested airdropping central forces for the rescue, if the situation warranted. “Additional forces have been sent to Nuh. We are trying to restore law and order,” said Vij.

The clashes began as the mob hurled stones at the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’, which was organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal. For the past several days, tension was palpable in Nuh and warnings are learnt to have been issued against the procession as it “was to include several cow vigilantes”.

As the clashes spread, extra forces were requisitioned from Gurugram, Palwal and Rewari. ADGP Mamta Singh herself is on the ground. The deceased were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. Hodal DSP Sajjan Singh sustained a severe bullet wound to the head while Inspector Anil suffered a gunshot wound. Sub-Inspector Devender Kumar from Kherki Daula police station (Gurugram) was injured too. Twelve of the injured police personnel have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to the police, the clashes broke out when the yatra was stopped by a group of youth near Khedla Mod in Nuh. Stones were allegedly hurled at the procession and at least four cars, part of the procession, were set afire. People in the procession also reportedly retaliated and soon clashes spread across Nuh.

While Nuh SP Varun Singla is on leave, the officiating Palwal SP rushed to the spot and was soon joined in by other officers. But the situation soon turned worse with social media videos fanning violence. The threat of clashes during the yatra had been looming for a week after reports emerged that cow vigilante Monu Manesar was planning to join it.

Manesar, a suspect in the recent twin murder case of Nasir and Junaid, allegedly killed over suspicion of cow theft, was reportedly warned by local groups to stay away from Nuh. The tension reached the peak when he released a video announcing his participation. Sources claimed intelligence agencies were aware of the situation and still permission was granted for the yatra and arms were allowed to be carried openly by both groups. Though Manesar did not participate, things turned ugly when another vigilante, Bittu Bajrangi, allegedly released an inflammatory video.

No official statements have been issued by the local police or the DC, though Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

#Gurugram #Nuh