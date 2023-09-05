Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

Panipat, September 5
A Class-10 student was crushed to death on National Highway-44 in the city on Tuesday.
Rishi of Fatehpuri Chowk studied at MKK Senior Secondary School here.
He, along with his friend, was on way home on a Scooty. As they reached near a traffic intersection on NH-44, a private bus hit their Scooty.
Passersby rushed him to the general hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Police are investigating.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included
2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat
2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...
Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint
The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...