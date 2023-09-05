Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 5

A Class-10 student was crushed to death on National Highway-44 in the city on Tuesday.

Rishi of Fatehpuri Chowk studied at MKK Senior Secondary School here.

He, along with his friend, was on way home on a Scooty. As they reached near a traffic intersection on NH-44, a private bus hit their Scooty.

Passersby rushed him to the general hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police are investigating.

