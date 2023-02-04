Class-11 girl raped by Instagram friend at Gurugram hotel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man she was friends with on Instagram. They met online last year. Police said the girl was allegedly raped at a hotel in Gurugram.

The accused also allegedly sent a nude photo of the Class 11 girl to her mother and also shared it online.

The accused has been identified as Raj Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that it was after a complaint by the mother of the victim, an FIR was registered against the suspect.

According to the complaint filed by the mother, her daughter would chat on Instagram with him and later they both exchanged several videos and pictures of a sensitive nature.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Police said the accused would call the victim to hotels and exploited her sexually.

He later allegedly started threatening her to make her pictures and chats viral if she refused to meet him. On Tuesday, he posted a nude picture of the girl on social media and also sent it to her mother. It was then the mother confronted the girl and a case was filed.

#gurugram #Instagram