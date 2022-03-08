Class-12 Gurugram boy ‘abducted’ by schoolmates for denying free entry to bash

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 8

A class-12 student along with his four friends allegedly abducted and thrashed another student for denying them a free entry to a party.

An FIR has been registered against five persons at Sector 56 police station.

The accused allegedly took the student to a deserted place near Ghata village after kidnapping him in their Honda City car and then beat him up. The victim fled the spot and confided with his family who moved police.

According to a complaint filed by the victim student, a resident of Sushant Lok-3, he and some friends were planning a party and had booked a restaurant in Sector 29 for March 12. It was decided that all will pool in money for the purpose. One of the accused allegedly called him up and said he wants 4-5 free passes for himself and friends. On refusal, the caller asked the victim to cancel the party.

“After his call, I cancelled the booking and booked another place. Due to this he and another boy started quarrelling with me. On Monday evening, he called up again and asked to meet me. I called him near ‘Hong Kong Bazaar’ in Sector 57, where he came with others in a Honda city car. After talking with for some time, they slapped me and then kidnapped me in their car. They then took me to a deserted place near Ghata village and again thrashed me and even threatened to kill me. They asked me to sit in a room. While they were busy talking to each other, I managed to escape and informed my uncle over phone,” the victim student told police.

His uncle informed police and when police reached the complainant was present with his family members.

Following his complaint, an FIR has been registered against five accused under Sections 365 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of IPC at Sector 56 police station.

“In these accused three are students of a private school in Sector 57, while two others are outsiders. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said ASI Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer.