Class IV employees 'teaching' govt school students in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 28

Education Department officials, including heads of government schools, have devised a novel way to deal with the shortage of teachers. They have deployed Class IV employees having the requisite educational qualifications to teach the students — though unofficially — so that their studies do not get affected.

Sources in the department point out that many employees serving on Class IV posts, such as peons, hold the requisite educational qualifications of BEd and masters’ degrees.

“Hence, it is a win-win situation as the students acquire knowledge from well-educated employees, while the non-teaching employees get a chance to make use of their higher education,” says a government school principal, requesting anonymity.

However, the said arrangement is kept unofficial as the service rules do not permit the assignment of teaching work to the Class IV employees.

“A number of highly educated youth have joined as Class IV employees at the government schools in the recent years due to financial and other constraints. For instance, we have a Class IV employee at a school in Aasan village, Who has done MSc. Such employees naturally like to share their knowledge with the schoolchildren, and it is good for all if they do so,” maintains Rohtak District Education Officer Virender Malik.

Nonetheless, Malik asserts that the Class IV employees cannot be given teaching assignments officially as the service rules do not permit this.

“These employees can merely be told to take care of a class by the school heads/teachers as class monitors if so required,” Malik added.